Monday, October 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga, has spoken for the first time on the fatal shooting incident in which her bodyguard lost his life.

Barrack Otieno Oduor was shot dead by an assailant at Riat in Kisumu West Sub-County, as confirmed by Ida’s head of security, David Masaga.

The deceased was in the company of Marilyn Marion Ouma and Donar Kajwang when he was shot.

Speaking in Bondo while gracing a funeral, Ida cautioned young people against partaking in drugs or else they end up badly just like her bodyguard.

“I am sending my condolences to the family of Barack, who hails from Bondo. It is unfortunate that my personal bodyguard was shot dead. Young people must restrain themselves and avoid drugs,” she said.

Police have since swung into action and are pursuing the assailant who is still at large.

In a statement on Friday, October 14, NPS said that the suspect, Collins Okundi, escaped with the officer’s firearm, which he had used to kill him.

The police described Onkundi as armed and dangerous, appealing to the public for information leading to his arrest.

