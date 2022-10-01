Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A woman was crushed to death by a wardrobe in Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel.

Chloe Haynes, 21, reportedly mistook the door of the wardrobe for a toilet door in the middle of the night.

She was found dead in her hotel room at around 6:30am on September 10, after emergency services rushed to the scene.

She had travelled to Liverpool from Hafan y Mor Haven Holiday Park in Pwllheli, North Wales, for an evening out.

Chloe had shared the room with a colleague, who found her trapped body in the early hours of the morning and raised the alarm.

Her mother Nicola Williams, 49, says the wardrobe fell from the wall and crushed Chloe’s windpipe after she got out of bed.

Miss Williams, from Wrexham, told the Liverpool Echo: “Chloe left Pwllheli around 7.40pm and they went to the Adelphi, there was some sort of engagement party or something.

“By midnight, she had been drinking shots and so on and she was a bit drunk, so her friend had taken her back to the hotel to sleep it off, and then went back out.

“It seems she has got up out of the bed confused, not knowing where she is, and she’s opened the door of the wardrobe, maybe thinking it is the toilet or the door to go back out of the room.

“It was a big, old, heavy wardrobe and it fell on her and crushed her windpipe.”

Chloe’s mother said her friend came across the horrific scene upon his return to the room in the early hours of the morning.

Men in nearby rooms had rushed to the room to help, she added.

They attempted to lift the wardrobe off Chloe’s body, but were too late to save her.

Merseyside Police later deemed Ms Hayes’ death as accidental.

A spokesman for Liverpool Council said: “We can confirm that we are carrying out a health and safety investigation into a death at the Adelphi Hotel on 10 September.”