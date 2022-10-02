Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has offered to help election losers to win in the coming elections.

Speaking on Friday, Kalonzo took pride in his presence in five consecutive editions of the August House.

Kalonzo served as a member of parliament for over 3 decades.

He first represented the Kitui North constituency in the National Assembly between 1985 and 1997.

He later became the MP for Mwingi North between 1997 and 2013.

Owing to his experience in the legislation corridors, the former vice president is ready to give his secret of success in elective politics.

“I joined Parliament when it was at the fifth edition. So, I lived through the fifth, the sixth, the seventh, the eighth, the ninth, and the tenth editions. So, if you want to know how to win an election, talk to me,” he said.

He indirectly insinuated that if only former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had listened to him, he would be president today, but because he didn’t take his advice seriously, President William Ruto beat him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.