Thursday, October 20, 2022 – The US Embassy in Nairobi has called for applications for the Diversity Visa Program, commonly known as the Green Card.

Interested Kenyans should submit their applications through the US State Department website between October 5 and November 8, 2022.

Notably, any errors in the application, like incomplete entry forms, may lead to disqualification.

“You should consider not pursuing a DV application if you do not meet the qualifying education or work experience requirements explained below as you may not be eligible for a diversity visa and any fees you pay for the visa application will not be refunded,” the embassy stated.

Qualifications

Education

All applicants need to have completed a formal course of elementary and secondary school education comparable to a 12-year course in the United States.

Also, only formal courses of study meet this requirement, and equivalency certificates such as the General Educational Development (G.E.D) are not acceptable.

Although there is no age limit, you need to be above 16 years to be eligible to satisfy that you have completed at least 12 years of both formal primary and secondary schooling.

Work experience

Applicants should have at least two years of experience in the last five years.

In an occupation that according to the U.S. Department of Labor definitions, requires at least two years of training or experience is designated as Job Zone 4 or 5, classified in a Specific Vocational Preparation (SVP) rating of 7.0 or higher.

Passport

As an applicant, provide a valid passport number. The passport must be valid for international travel. Noteworthy, do not apply if you listed an invalid passport number on your application.

