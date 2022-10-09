Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Russia’s president has been given a tractor as birthday gift. Putin who turned 70 today, was born on the 7th of October 1952.

Putin was reportedly given a certificate to say he had been presented with a tractor from his ally, Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, who has been in power even longer than the Russian leader (since 1994) and whose administration is also under Western sanctions, came to St Petersburg with a gift certificate for the Belarusian-made vehicle on Friday, October 7.

It is not clear how Mr Putin responded to gift. Putin also received pyramids of melons and watermelons from Tajikistan’s President, Emomali Rahmon.

