Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Village residents who are tired of weddings holding in their village have put up signs making it clear that brides and grooms are not welcome.

The villagers have launched a campaign to deter wedding guests from coming into the area.

Locals have put up signs in their front gardens telling wedding guests that they’re “not welcome” in their village in Norfolk, England.

“No more weddings we’ve had enough,” People living near Oxnead Hall, a 16th century pile popular among couples tying the knot, wrote on placards.

Other placards read: “Brides and grooms not welcome in Oxnead.”

“Exclusive? More than 100 weddings this year,” another placard reads.

Rowdy guests have also been accused of “wandering through yards” and keeping people awake at night with loud music.

Susi and Roger Crane, who own the farm which surrounds Oxnead Hall, are among those who’ve had enough.

Roger said: “The weddings are really having a big impact on our residents’ lives, and that’s why we are up in arms about it.”

Susi added: “Our residents are repeatedly disturbed by loud music way in to the night, even in their beds.

“One poor lady puts her children to bed to the sound of Michael Jackson.

“They are unable to sit outside their homes in the summer and are often disturbed by shouting and laughing.

“Guests have wandered through the yard and even relieved themselves in their gardens.

“They have left glasses in gardens and wandered down to the livery which houses 26 horses.

“They were granted permission to hold unlimited weddings, and we don’t know how that came to be.

“We have tried to challenge that with Broadland District Council, but haven’t got very far.”

Lorna Crook has been forced to move her bedroom from the front of the house to the back and is far from happy about the noise.

She ranted: “When it was once or twice a week, you could deal with that, but it’s up to six a week.

“We all have to get up early and go to work.”

Beverley Aspinall, who owns Oxnead Hall, said she and her husband “are aware of the issues” and they are doing ‘everything they can to try and mitigate the mayhem.

She said: “I feel sorry for those poor couples that have been through so much, that [the objectors] have chosen this way of making their feelings known rather than coming to us and working collaboratively.

“We are aware [of the issues] and we are doing everything we possibly can to minimise them.

“We’d be enormously grateful if anyone could help us find solutions.

“We’ve asked for meetings and we’re trying to work collaboratively, but I have to say it has been very difficult and stressful for us – we’ve had staff resignations because of the way they’ve been treated.”