Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 October 2022 – A video of young flamboyant men washing bundles of cash with expensive liquor has elicited mixed reactions from Netizens.

The trending video that was taken in a high-end Nairobi club shows the flashy ballers pouring the imported liquor on the notes as they dance the night away.

The men are suspected to be wash wash criminals who defraud innocent people of their hard-earned money.

Most of these young wash wash suspects camp in posh Nairobi clubs where they spend their dirty money like there is no tomorrow.

Netizens urged DCI to swing into action and investigate the men in the trending video.

The video comes just a day after alleged Thika road-based internet scammer Sammy Boy flaunted his new Mercedes GLE Coupe.

Sammy Boy allegedly defrauds gullible internet users through forex trade bots which don’t work.

His cheapest bolt goes for 100 dollars.

It is alleged that he gets an average of 10 clients per day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.