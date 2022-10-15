Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 15, 2022 – Police are hunting down a man identified as Collins Okundi, who is suspected to have shot and killed Ida Odinga’s bodyguard Barrack Otieno while fighting over a woman.

Collins is a manager at Signature club – a popular club in Kisumu.

He is well-known in the lakeside city and according to those who know him, he loves women and partying.

It is common to find him partying in popular entertainment joints in Kisumu.

Revellers in Kisumu fear him because he is a licensed gun holder and is always violent.

A video of the murder suspect being entertained by naked ladies at an entertainment joint in Kisumu has emerged.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.