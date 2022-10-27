Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – A video has emerged online showing the moments before President William Ruto announced that he has appointed Alice Wahome to the Cabinet to head the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

The vocal politician was chilling in a lounge with some ladies keenly watching the President naming the Cabinet.

She was very anxious and kept on stroking her right hand as the President named the Cabinet.

When her name was called out as one of the Cabinet Secretary nominees, the ladies who were in her company erupted in joy and hugged her in turns.

One of the ladies was heard telling her colleague to bring whisky so that they can celebrate the good news.

“Bring the whisky” the overly excited lady was heard saying in the video.

Alice Wahome was sworn in today as the CS for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation.

She worked tirelessly to campaign for Ruto amid threats from state agencies.

Watch the moment below.

