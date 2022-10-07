Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – A teacher has gone viral after he was captured on camera eating in class as pupils salivated.

He had told the pupils to bring fruits for learning purposes.

After the class, he devoured the fruits, leaving the pupils salivating.

The pupils were heard in the video begging him to share with them the fruits.

However, he ignored them and continued eating alone.

Many questions about the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) have been brought forth, with a section of parents citing the expensive part of the curriculum.

