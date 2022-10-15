Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Victoria Beckham has disclosed why she removed her tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials from her wrist.

The former Spice Girl sparked divorce speculation last month when fans noticed the tattoo was gone after many years.

Victoria set the record straight during her “Today” show interview on Thursday, October 13.

She said: “I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate.”

She noted that her husband and sons are covered in “beautiful” tats but hers weren’t as nice.

She said: “Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren’t as pretty. They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that.

“The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”