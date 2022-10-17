Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda says his client is happy at the club and is not interested in leaving.

This comes as the Edo born forward has been linked with a host of premier league clubs over the last two seasons.

Osimhen linked up with the Partenopei from Ligue 1 outfit, Lille in 2022 and has established himself as a key player for the club.The 23-year-old finished as Napoli’s top scorer in his first two seasons at the club.

“We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player,” Calenda told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli on Monday, October 17.

“I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.”

“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his teammates,”he added.

“Victor wanted exactly that, to have a great year with Napoli, between the league and the Champions League. He has a long contract with the Azzurri. The market is dynamic, but our will is to continue at Napoli and continue to do well.”

Osimhen has scored four goals and recorded one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for Napoli this season.