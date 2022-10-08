Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Some of Vera Sidika’s old posts where she repeatedly claimed that her butt is 100% natural, have popped up.

The photos surfaced just after she took to social media to reveal that she was forced to undergo reconstructive surgery on her butt due to health risks.

This came as a shock to many as she had in the past made everyone believe that her huge behind was natural.

In an interactive Questions and Answers (Q&A) in August 2021 before she gave birth to her daughter, Sidika claimed that her huge derrières were 100 percent natural.

She also reassured her fans that her giant backside is 100 percent natural in another Q&A in June 2022.

She also claimed in another Q&A session that she’s had a huge backside since she was a teenager.