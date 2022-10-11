Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – Controversial City socialite Vera Sidika now claims that her derriere is natural.

Interacting with her fans through a question-and-answer session, the mother of one said that she has always had a big booty since she was in high school.

Her schoolmates had nicknamed her “wezere’’(big ass) because of her big behind.

Vera alleged that her derriere grew bigger after she started using contraceptives.

“I have always had a big booty and I was always shy about it until I came to Nai and everyone made me feel like it was so precious.

“The thing is, I added a lot of weight because of contraceptives. So the ass added weight too,” she responded to a fan who asked her whether her derriere was natural.

However, Vera admitted that her boobs are fake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.