Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Miss Universe Kenya 2005, Rachel Marete Mbuki Litvishkova, has accused socialite Vera Sidika of lying about why she underwent reconstructive surgery.

Vera Sidika had taken to Instagram to warn women against undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The socialite, who was known for her curvy physique, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, to share a photo of her new body, with her bum much flatter than usual.

She then opened up that she developed complications as a result of the surgeries done in the past.

Reacting to Sidika’s post, Marete stressed that the side effects the socialite claimed happened to her only occur to people who have had illegal butt injections.

The former Beauty Queen wrote;

“Vera Sidika needs to be honest with people. The type of side effects she’s highlighting only happen to people who had illegal butt injections where they inject silicone or biopolymers. That means that when she was saying she was in Beverly Hills getting a BBL she was probably in a hotel somewhere getting illegal but injections.

“A BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) is simply a transfer of your own fat t a different part of your body. Illegal butt injections are dangerous because the silicone travels and leads to major health complications forcing one to remove them.

“If she had a BBL, there would have been no health risks after all this time. All she would have had to do was to lose weight to reduce it like the Kardashians did. If your illegal butt injections put your health at risk don’t then start intentionally stigmatizing surgery dolls that did it correctly and paid good money to have it done the right way because now you don’t have the body you used to. Your message should be “never take cheap shortcuts” not “plastic surgery is bad”. Girl please. Same way you had complications with your first set of cheap breast implants.”