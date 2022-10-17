Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 17 October 2022 – New York congressional candidate, Mike Itkis released a sex tape he filmed with a porn star on the sex site PornHub.

The 53-year-old, who is not married and has no kids, said he released the video to promote his “sex positive” agenda, including the legalization of prostitution.

Itkis, a current major in the US Army Reserve, is running to unseat Jerry Nadler in November.

One of Itkis’ key campaign issues is decriminalizing sex work, so to promote it, he filmed a sex tape and posted it to the sex site PornHub on his own account.

The video, which is about 13 minutes long, opens with the adult star, Sage, clarifying that she consents to the scene and is “not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Itkis told City & State that he made the video in an attempt to walk the walk, a “conversation piece” backing up his campaign promises regarding sex work.

He said: “If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

The video has received mixed reactions, with many talking about it on social media.