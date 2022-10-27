Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – Days after warning of a possible terror attack in Nigeria, the US government has also issued a security alert warning its citizens about the possibility of terror attacks in South Africa.

In a statement shared on its website on Wednesday October 26, the US embassy warned its citizens to avoid large gatherings as it has received information that terrorists may be planning to attack large gatherings of people in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Saturday October 29.

It read;

“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack.

“The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30 2022.”