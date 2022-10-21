Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mithika Linturi has told Kenyans not to expect the prices of Unga to drop in the coming days.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Friday, Mr. Mithika Linturi predicted tough times ahead for Kenyans expecting the prices of basic commodities like Unga to drop at retail price.

Linturi said unless the government is willing to continue with the subsidy to bring down the cost, the price of Unga will not come down immediately.

To him, if approved to take up the role as Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture, he will involve the government in a robust discussion to ensure subsidy continues.

“The price of Unga I don’t think will come down immediately unless the government is willing and ready to continue with the subsidy to bring down the cost of Unga. This is a matter that we will discuss,” Linturi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST