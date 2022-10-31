Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 31 October 2022 – Dreaded undercover cop Hessy Wa Dandora has paraded the faces of notorious thugs behind phone-snatching incidents in Eastlands, Nairobi.

According to Hessy, the thugs ride on a motorbike and go around snatching phones from innocent Kenyans.

They were cornered by cops on Sunday after snatching a phone from a woman who was coming from church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

Patrol cops were informed of the robbery incident and gave them a chase after they escaped towards Mwiki.

They were arrested at Maji Mazuri, a few metres from Mwiki.

The victim appeared in person and identified her stolen phone.

Hessy said he has given the two hoodlums the final warning.

Next time, they will be wiped out from the face of the earth.

