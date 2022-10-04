Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Finance and Budget Assistant

Responsibilities

Budget:

• Undertakes reviews, analyses and preparation of the medium-term plan and its revisions.

• Reviews, analyses and assists in the finalization of cost estimates and budget proposals, in terms of staff and non-staff requirements, including programmatic aspects; ensures compliance with the medium-term plan and other legislative mandates.

• Assists managers in the elaboration of resource requirements for budget submissions.

• Undertakes research and provides support to higher level Finance & Budget Officers with respect to budget reviews of relevant intergovernmental and expert bodies.

• Provides input into the preparation of allotments, including redeployment of funds when necessary, ensuring appropriate expenditures.

• Monitors budget implementation/expenditures and recommends reallocation of funds as necessary.

• Reviews requisitions for goods and services to ensure (a) correct objects of expenditure have been charged, and (b) availability of funds.

• Monitors extra-budgetary resources, including review of agreements and cost plans, ensuring compliance with regulations and rules and established policies and procedures.

• Assists in the preparation of budget performance submissions.

• Assists in finalization of budget performance reports, analyzing variances between approved budgets and actual expenditures.

• Monitors integrity of various financial databases.

• Verifies accuracy of input data, ensuring consistency of data in previous allotments to new allotments issued.

• Co-ordinates with other finance and budget staff on related issues during preparation of budget reports.

Claims:

• Reviews, analyses and processes payments to third-parties, commercial entities, individuals and troop-contributing countries, with respect to settlement of certified death and disability, contingent-owned equipment, stores, pay and allowances, and letters of assist claims.

Treasury:

• Reviews incoming payment instructions with regard to banking details and sources of funds.

• Prepares payments for final disbursement by Cashier.

• Dispatches payment instructions and cheques to banks.

• Creates receipts and deposits for all incoming funds.

• Notifies payees of status of payments.

• Assists staff members, Programme Management Officers and donors regarding queries on payment and deposit-related issues.

• Investigates complaints on non-receipts.

• Reviews inter and intra-unit processes with aim to optimise workflow and customer orientation.

• Monitors/reviews methods used to remit payments.

• Assist in preparation of periodical reports: cash flow, contributions, etc.

• Follows-up on audit recommendations.

• Follows-up on fraud cases.

• Files and archives as required.

General:

• Keeps up to date on documents/reports/guidelines that have a bearing on matters related to programme and/or peacekeeping budgets, ensuring compliance with intergovernmental recommendations and decisions as well as with United Nations policies and procedures.

• Drafts or prepares correspondence to respond to enquiries in respect to relevant financial and budget matters.

• Provides guidance, training and daily supervision to other general service staff in the area of responsibility.

• Assists with the collection and analysis of data as well as preparation of data presentations and reports for information sharing, responding to queries, knowledge management, planning and decision making.

• Assists with visualizations and updating information material such as web pages or brochures.

• Performs other related duties, as assigned.

Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: Knowledge of, and ability to apply financial rules, regulations and procedures in the UN environment. Knowledge, skills and ability to extract, interpret, analyze and format data across the full range of finance and budget functions, including programme development and database management, claims and treasury operations. Ability to identify and resolve data discrepancies and operational problems. The ability to perform analysis, modeling and interpretation of data in support of decision-making. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Commitment to implementing the goal of gender equality by ensuring the equal participation and full involvement of women and men in all aspects of work.

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

Education

Completion of High school diploma or equivalent is required.

How to Apply

