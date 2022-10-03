Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – President William Ruto received a heroic welcome to Homa Bay County yesterday in his maiden trip to the Nyanza region since being elected as head of state.

Ruto first joined the faithful at African Inland Church (AIC) in Homa Bay Town for a worship service.

While en route to the church, hundreds of charged youth escorted the president’s motorcade while chanting his name Ruto! Ruto! Ruto to the utter surprise of Raila Odinga, who is the region’s kingpin.

The visibly excited youth tirelessly ran side by side with the presidential escort vehicles, ‘providing extra security’.

Several General Service Unit (GSU) police officers were also seen closely following the vehicles as they snaked to the church.

The head of state was accompanied by, among others, ICT Cabinet Secretary-designate Eliud Owalo, MP Ndindi Nyoro, Julius Jwan, Okoth Obado, Jack Ranguma, and Dalmas Otieno.

While addressing the area residents after the service, the president said that no region will be left out in terms of development in his government.

“No region will be discriminated against in the process of transforming this country. This is my commitment. Thank you, the people of Homa Bay, for the warm reception,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.