Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has blasted President Rigathi Gachagua and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, for lying to Kenyans about the state of the economy.

Speaking at Treasury yesterday as he finally exited Treasury to pave for Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, Yatani countered claims by Ruto’s administration that they had inherited a dilapidated economy from the former regime.

He termed the claims by Ruto and Gachagua they inherited a dilapidated economy as hot air.

Yatani reckoned that under his watch, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has hit a record high – a fete he termed as a joint effort with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

“The Treasury worked very hard to ensure that there is liquidity in the economy by working on the dynamic of interest rates with the CBK governor.”

“We managed to keep the economy afloat and grow it. For the first time in 11,12 years, we registered among the highest economic growth at 7.5 GDP,” he remarked.

Ruto and Gachagua have repeatedly stated that they inherited a ravaged economy, from President emeritus Uhuru Kenyatta; a claim that Yatani says is a mere excuse.

At the same time, Yatani defended the Kazi mtaani program which was abolished by President Ruto.

He stated that the project provided a cushion to Kenyans who lost their jobs and were facing difficult times.

He pointed out that the project also helped salvage the economy amid global crises whose impact could not be addressed by the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.