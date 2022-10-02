Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 2, 2022 – A close confidante of former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said members of the Kikuyu community have fully paid their political debt after supporting William Ruto’s presidential bid during the August 9th election.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, stated Kenyan politics is all about paying ‘political debts’ and the Kikuyu community has accomplished what they promised Ruto when he supported Uhuru in 2013.

The former lawmaker further stated that the Kikuyus have also paid their debt to Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila. This is after Uhuru decided to back his 2022 presidential bid despite losing to Ruto.

Ngunjiri concluded by saying Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is the only one who is still owed for standing with late former President Mwai Kibaki.

He encouraged the former Vice President to know how he will play his 2027 politics.

“I now admit (reluctantly) that Kenya plays ‘debt’ politics. The Kenyatta have repaid the Odingas, & the Kikuyus have repaid Ruto. Only Kalonzo still has an outstanding debt from Mt Kenya for standing with Kibaki. Sasa acheze kama yeye ,” Wambugu stated.

