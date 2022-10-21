Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – President William Ruto has ordered immediate investigations into officers of the Special Service Unit of DCI, which was disbanded.

Speaking at Uhuru Gardens while delivering his Mashujaa Day speech, Ruto stated that those found culpable of any crimes shall be held accountable.

“I have directed that immediate measures be taken to disband the Special Service Unit within DCI and with urgency, investigations must be conducted so that those found culpable are held to account,” Ruto said.

He maintained that a professional police service fosters a harmonious relationship with citizens, adding that it cannot be weaponized in pursuit of partisan agenda and cannot resort to disastrous policies like extrajudicial killings.

The Head of State further added that the nation can be kept safe without tormenting the citizens.

“We can efficiently and effectively suppress crime, monitor and apprehend criminals without abducting, torturing, killing or causing citizens to disappear. It is time to retire these terrible tactics and professionalize our criminal justice system,” the president said.

Ruto’s order comes even as allegations have emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta used the dreaded DCI killer squad to eliminate dissidents.

It now remains to be seen what will happen to the killer squad under Ruto’s leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.