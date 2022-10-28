Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Before he retired in August, former President Uhuru Kenyatta toured Ruaka, Kiambu County, where he urged Kenyans not to elect President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru, who spoke in Kikuyu dialect, said he has worked with the two men, whom he described as conmen, and warned Kenyans against electing them as president and deputy, respectively.

The former president termed the two as liars and said they will show their true colours when they occupy the two powerful offices in the land.

True to Uhuru’s words, Ruto and Gachagua’s five-week in power has been characterised by major policy contractions and U-turns on some of the lofty promises they made during campaigns.

Instead of lowering the cost of living, they are coming up with proposals to overtax the already suffering Mwananchi.

On Friday, Ruto said every Kenyan above 18 years should be issued with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA’s) pin, qualifying them as taxpayers.

“Every Kenyan with an ID should have a PIN number. Technology and a considerate, fair and professional mobilisation will do the job quite well,” Ruto said during this year’s KRA’s Tax Day.

This, according to millions of Kenyans, is an about-turn on his promises since he didn’t tell ‘hustlers’ that he will overtax them once he forms the government.

