Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close allies has visited Sirisia Member of Parliament, John Waluke, who is still incarcerated at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

On October 6, Waluke and his business partner, Grace Wakhungu, were sent to prison after the High Court dismissed their appeals, saying they were properly convicted and the more than 40 years they are required to serve in jail are not excessive.

The judge said the two partners have to pay hefty fines or serve the sentences imposed by chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma.

Both were jailed for more than 40 years each but were granted the option of paying fines in excess of Sh1 billion each after they were found guilty of fraudulently receiving money from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) for maize, which was never supplied.

On Monday, Jubilee Party Secretary General and former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, visited Waluke at Industrial prison and said he is in high spirits and he is awaiting his appearance in court on November 2, this year.

“Today, I paid a visit to Hon. John Waluke, Member of Parliament, Sirisia Constituency at the Industrial Area Remand Prison. I was glad to see him in great spirits. He will be going back to court on 2nd November 2022. We hope and pray Haki Iwe Ngao na Mlinzi,” Kioni wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.