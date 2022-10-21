Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta does not want to have anything to do with Kikuyus at all, going by what he did on Wednesday.

This is after he chased away Kikuyu traders who came to complain to him about how things have become hard ever since President William Ruto came to power.

This was revealed by former Kamukunji Parliamentary hopeful on ODM ticket Alinur Mohamed, who witnessed how Uhuru treated his tribesmen on Wednesday when he visited City Market to buy meat.

In a statement on Facebook, Alinur claimed that Uhuru was at the market to buy meat when Kikuyu traders approached him. They shared their frustrations with the former Head of State on how the economy has hit them ever since Ruto took power.

Instead, Uhuru told them off, saying their cries do not concern him at all after rejecting his project and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the ballot.

According to Alinur, Uhuru told traders that his President is Raila Odinga before entering his car and leaving them behind with their problems.

Ever since Uhuru handed over power to Ruto, he has kept a low profile. He had warned Kenyans that after three months, they will regret why they never listened to him and elected Raila instead of Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.