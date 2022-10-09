Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta made his first public appearance for the first time since handing over power to President William Ruto following the humiliating defeat of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the last election.

Uhuru held talks with the President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Alok Sharma yesterday.

The meeting centred around the urgent need for countries to implement COP26 adaptation finance commitments.

This is the first public engagement the President has had since he went to retirement.

Since handing over power to Ruto last month, Uhuru went missing and had kept a low profile until yesterday when he emerged from the woods with a high-profile meeting.

Many believe that Uhuru kept a low profile to heal from the shock of losing the general election.

He is the chairman of Raila Odinga’s Azimio which lost to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza in the August polls.

He was to attend AU Peace talks this Saturday but he withdrew from the talks citing a clash in his schedule.

