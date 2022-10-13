Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally announced his return to the country after years in Canada.

This is after President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lifted the red alerts illegally imposed against him by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his subservient, Raila Odinga.

In a statement shared yesterday, the lawyer announced that he would depart from Canada on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

“The Government of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua has lifted the Red Alerts despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his goons illegally imposed against me with the connivance of Raila Odinga.”

“My Arrival: October 20 at 6:00 AM. The Rule of Law, fearlessness, persistence, and focus have prevailed,” Miguna Miguna said in a tweet.

In his earlier statements, Miguna, a fierce critic of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, had said he would arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, October 25.

Miguna Miguna was deported in 2018 after he presided over an illegal swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

His first attempt to return to the country in March 2018 hit a dead end after he was denied entry upon landing at the Jomo Kenyatta of International Airport (JKIA).

His second attempt in January 2020 was also unsuccessful after he was denied boarding rights to travel back to the country upon reaching Germany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.