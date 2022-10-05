Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has also distanced itself from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s controversial tweets, that have put diplomatic relations between Kenya and Uganda on edge.

Speaking to the media earlier today, UPDF spokesperson Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye told President William Ruto to relax because they have no plans to invade Kenya now or in the foreseeable future.

Kulayigye maintained that Muhoozi does not have any powers to declare war on any country and therefore his statement should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

He explained that the Ugandan disciplined forces have communication channels that ought to be followed when declaring an invasion or any military operation.

“We have three methods of communication. One, we have the internal method. Externally, it is through my office and the Ministry of Defence.”

“No general can declare war except the Head of State and Parliament,” he stated.

The spokesperson made the remarks after Muhoozi was dropped from his role as UPDF Commander of the Land Forces.

Further, the army spokesperson reiterated that Uganda would work towards fostering cooperation between the two countries despite the diplomatic quagmire that had been posed by Muhoozi’s tweets.

Museveni’s son has been on the receiving end of public criticism after he tweeted that it would only take the Ugandan Army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

His tweets saw leaders in the East African Community (EAC) condemn the army official over statements they described as disrespectful to Kenya’s sovereignty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.