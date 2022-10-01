Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Senator has blasted President William Ruto for not considering his county when announcing his cabinet line-up on Tuesday.

Speaking on Saturday, Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana said Ruto failed to consider his county, which overwhelmingly supported his bid during the August 9th Presidential election.

Mungatana questioned why President Ruto considered Kilifi County for two powerful slots in his government then skipped the Tana River County as he settled on Garissa County for another top seat.

Meanwhile, Kilifi County Senator Stewart Madzayo has lauded President William Ruto for naming former Kwale governor Salim Mvurya as the mining cabinet secretary and former Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa as gender and public service cabinet secretary.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Madzayo, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, said that the people of the Coast region are happy with the appointments.

“Congratulations to my sister Aisha Jumwa and my brother Salim Mvurya for your appointment as CS public service and mining respectively. Coast people are happy,” Madzayo wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.