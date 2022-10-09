Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Quavo is giving life to the rumours that his fellow Migos rapper, Offset, had sex with his ex-girlfriend, Saweetie behind him.

For months now, there have been rumours that Cardi B’s husband, Offset cheated on her with rapper Saweetie, who was dating Quavo.

In August 2022, Cari B slammed the rumours.

However, in Quavo and Takeoff’s new album, which conveniently excluded their group member Offset, Quavo rapped about his girl sleeping with his friend behind his back.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their debut album as a duo, Only Built for Infinity Links. The LP features a song called “Messy,” which finds Quavo rapping lines some people are convinced indicate his ex-girlfriend Saweetie slept with estranged Migos member Offset.

Quavo raps: “I said, ‘Caresha please’ cause she too messy (Woo, please).

“Bitch fucked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now shit got messy (Uh).”

Twitter users are having a field day, with many saying this proves the rumours about Offset and Saweetie are true.

However, other say he was probably rapping about Lil Baby and Saweetie.

See some comments below.

Listen to Quavo rap below.