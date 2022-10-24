Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – Zuri Craig, an America’s Got Talent finalist and an actor who has worked with the likes of Tyler Perry, is dead.

Craig died at the age of 44 on Friday October 21, as confirmed in a statement released by his family.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

The family wrote;

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Craig was a hit on AGT back in 2015, when he and his singing partner, Jeffrey Lewis, delivered powerful versions of songs by James Brown and Mary J. Blige.

They finished fifth overall in that year’s competition.

Craig also worked on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea Gets a Job and A Madea Christmas.