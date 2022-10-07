Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – A Twitter user has cried out for help for a little girl identified as Precious who is allegedly being physically abused by her madam.

The Twitter user @judy_nwa, last night, shared photos of Precious’s injured finger on her handle and wrote;

”Anger does not even qualify nor quantify what I am feeling right now. This little girl comes to my compound to fetch water. My sister and my neighbors (a husband and wife) saw this girls hand looking like this.

Apparently, the woman she is living with mistreats her. Her body is covered in bruises. My sister and my neighbors confronted her and she said that “even if she is reported to human rights that nothing will be done to her!” This is just evil!

Taking someone else’s child and treating them this way. Please retweet and share as much as you can to get help for this little girl! She deserves better!

I will try to get the right house number tomorrow. It’s very close to ojo navy Barack’s. Please help”

This morning, Judy visited the house located in Satellite Town in Lagos state, where she and neighbors in the area gathered to challenge the madam. According to Judy, Precious is from Edo state and looks very small for a 17-year-old. She said neighbors informed her that Precious has previously been given toilet water to drink.

