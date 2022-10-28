Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Outspoken Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has cautioned Kenyans against over-reliance on prayers to deal with the ever-recurring drought problem in the country.

Speaking during the Kenya Association of Manufacturers’ humanitarian initiative fundraiser, Kuria argued that prayer without action would not solve the drought crisis.

According to a report by KAM, famine and drought continue to ravage millions of Kenyans in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, with over 4.35 million Kenyans across 23 counties affected.

Kuria, who termed himself a devoted Christian, said people need to go beyond praying and put measures in place to help in the event prayers fail.

“I am a devout catholic and a former altar boy, but we need to balance between religion and reality. Too much dependence on kneeling down and praying for rain has to be balanced with doing something,” Kuria said.

Kuria’s remarks seem to be a direct attack on President William Ruto and his wife, Rachel, as well as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas, who have prioritized prayers above everything else in trying to deal with the ravaging drought among other challenges.

Just this week, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua told Kenyans not to worry because through prayers God will end the biting drought and put food on the table.

Similar sentiments were echoed by First Lady Rachel Ruto during a prayer session at the State House where she said they are praying and trusting in God to solve every problem that Kenyans are facing, among them drought, food, and insecurity.

