Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 07 October 2022 – The man who claimed to be a General Service Unit officer and accused YouTuber Eve Mungai of using him to build her online career and later dumping him after she became successful has been arrested.

He was tracked by detectives and taken to Kilimani Police Station.

It was established that he was impersonating a police officer by dressing in police uniform and claiming that he is a GSU officer.

He will be charged with defaming Eve Mungai and impersonating a police officer.

The arrest comes after Mungai issued a statement on October 5, 2022, saying she would take legal action against the officer for defamation.

The man dressed in the GSU uniform claimed it was his old mobile phone that was used to make Mungai’s first 30 YouTube videos as she came on the scene; and had never been appreciated in any monetary form for assisting her to build her YouTube career.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.