Friday, October 28, 2022 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza may not hold office for a long time due to her nepotism that is laced with arrogance.

This is after a voter began the process to impeach her days after she was sworn in.

Salesio Mutuma, a voter and resident of Meru on Thursday, October 27, moved to court compelling the Meru County Assembly to impeach the county boss.

In the petition delivered to the County Assembly, Selesio, who unsuccessfully vied for the senate seat in the August 9 elections, accused the governor of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

He argued that the governor, who was elected on an independent ticket did not follow due process in the appointment of the Meru County Revenue Board general manager.

The petitioner further accused the county chief of nepotism, claiming that she appointed relatives and friends to the county positions.

“On 30th September 2022, Governor Kawira Mwangaza unveiled her Cabinet team that was in violation of Article 27 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and Section 35 of the County Government Act No. 17 of 2012,” Mutuma said.

“Her official driver is a husband to her personal assistant, her cousin is the county government spokesperson, and her husband is the Meru Youth Service patron,” he added.

Meru Assembly Clerk Jacob Kirari confirmed that he has received the petition stating that a legal team was reviewing it to determine if it satisfies the threshold.

Kawira has had a chilling relationship with Meru MCAs since assuming office with the strained relationship coming to the fore last week when the ward reps walked out during her inaugural speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.