Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – It is an open secret that it is onerous to please firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, who jetted into the country on Thursday after almost 5 years in exile.

President William Ruto is now learning that facet of Miguna Miguna. After helping and facilitating him to return home from exile, the self-declared general is now accusing the President of engaging in illegalities.

This is concerning the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions that Ruto Ruto has advertised and which the courts have declared illegal.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Miguna called out the President to respect the court’s interpretation of the law and do away with the CAS positions because they are illegal.

Asked whether he will be willing to take up the CAS position if appointed by Ruto, Miguna flatly refused, saying he cannot be part of the illegality.

Even though Miguna stated that he was open to taking up a role in government if offered any by President William Ruto, he clarified that the job offer should be legally bound by the Constitution, as for him, the rule of law is cardinal.

He thus ruled out accepting the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position due to legal implications and ongoing court cases challenging its legality.

Further, Miguna insisted that the job offer must be made through the right channels allowing him to meditate on whether to accept or decline.

“It depends on which government appointment. It would have to be proposed, then I will say if I will take it or not,” he stated.

“There are so many things I will not take; for example, I will not take the illegal CAS position,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.