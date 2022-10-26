Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, October 26, 2022 – President William Ruto may have a hard time convincing Kenyans to trust him again after he failed to reduce the cost of living by bringing down the prices of basic commodities like Unga, fuel, and power.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga incited the suffering hustlers against Ruto and his government, saying they are doing nothing to help alleviate the pain and suffering of the common man.

In a statement, Raila accused Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government of doing 2027 campaigns instead of working for Kenyans.

“The government is consumed by the politics of survival and the election of 2027. The people with the power to do something for citizens and save out wildlife are instead blaming those out of government for not working with them,” stated Raila.

This comes even as Ruto has admitted that it will be almost impossible for him to reduce Unga prices within the shortest time possible as he had promised during campaigns due to very many factors beyond his control.

Speaking during the launch of the housing project in Kibra, Ruto appealed to Kenyans to be patient with him as he sorts things out.

He requested Kenyans to give him at least one year to bring the cost of living down.

