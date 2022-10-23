Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 23, 2022 – On Saturday, President Wiliam Ruto ordered the arrest of 4 senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over the disappearance of two Indian IT experts who were kidnapped outside Ole Sereni Hotel on July 25 this year.

Head of the defunct Special Service Unit, Peter Muthee, was among four cops arrested by the police over alleged involvement in illegal abductions.

Additionally, detectives from DCI also impounded two vehicles said to have been used by their colleagues in the said abductions.

The four cops attached to the DCI, too, were arrested a day after they were grilled by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Reacting to the arrest of the four top cops, lawyer Donald Kipkorir warned Ruto’s government against playing populist politics with a crucial system like DCI.

He said the four cops must be investigated with care and privacy to avoid destabilising the country’s security system.

“Alleged “transgressions” by our Security System including DCI must be investigated with the greatest of care, privacy, and diligence & without malice. Political excitement of the moment must not tempt us to destabilize our Sacred Institutions. We must protect & respect our security,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.