Monday, October 24, 2022 – American music star, Travis Scott has debunked rumor of hanging out with his ex-girlfriend as claimed by a social media user who released a blurry on-set video clip to back the claim.

In the video shared on Instagram by a woman named Rojean Kar, who he allegedly hooked up with way back before he and Kylie Jenner met and started dating, the singer was seen on the set of a music video he’s directing.

The video made it look like Rojean was just a few feet away from him. She joked in her caption, “I’m directing obvi.”

Travis has however denied any knowledge of her being on the set. He also debunked claims of them having an affair.

He wrote;

“An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I am saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person.”

In her video, she also claimed to have been with Travis on Valentine’s Day, another claim he shot down by posting a photo with a very dismissive caption.

Travis’ denial seemed to have pissed her off as she posted a video saying the rapper is full of BS, and claimed to have receipts proving they once dated.

While Rojean is yet to share the receipts, it should however be noted that Travis never publicly declared they were dating when they were first linked in 2013.

There were also rumors of her being at the center of Travis and Kylie’s 2019 split, but even Rojean denied that.