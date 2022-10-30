Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A rogue driver killed six passengers along the Eastern ByPass on Sunday morning while driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, the Prado he was driving rammed into a tuk-tuk and a matatu, leading to the deadly crash.

A video shared online from the scene of the accident showed onlookers confronting the gravely intoxicated driver, who seemingly could not understand what was happening.

He struggled to talk due to his perceived drunkenness.

“You have killed six people! Have you ever seen a dead person? They are there! You have killed there,” an angry eyewitness was heard telling the drunk driver.

The video of the tragic accident has gone viral and angered many Kenyans.

“Dude still drunk. Drunk driving should be punished heavily by our courts to send a message to all. Huyu ameua watu 6, this is murder,” Abdalla wrote.

“Why do some motorists still not heed the warnings…DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE….it is that simple. If you know you are going to drink, leave the car home and take a bolt/uber,” Muthama reacted.

Below are photos and video of the horrific accident that claimed six lives early Sunday morning.

