Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A family in Zambia is mourning their 25-year-old daughter who died after visiting her boyfriend’s house over the weekend.

Matakala Namushi, a student at Senanga School of Nursing, is said to have developed breathing difficulties before her demise.

The nursing student had chosen to spend time with her lover as the country had a long weekend when Independence Day fell on a Monday.

She left school on Sunday night to visit her boyfriend and died on Monday around 1 PM.

Namushi’s body was transferred to the morgue as detectives launched an investigation into her demise.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.