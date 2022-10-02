Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Celebrity designer Toyin Lawani has shared semi-nude photos of herself in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day anniversary.

Lawani who stylishly covered up herself with Nigeria’s flag, also noted that there are many things to be thankful for.

She wrote;

In his voice – IYA AWON CHILDREN



It’s Independence Day ,

So many things to be thankful for even if most things aren’t working in the country ,

Should I remind you how Beautiful and intelligent Nigeria women Are ?

I don’t need to will just drop this Right here ,

Beauty with brains equals to #kingoffashion

We light up a room when we step in ,

with our aura , Hardworking spirit and charisma

we should be thankful we are Nigerians ,

Cause we always standout everywhere we go ,we top the charts worldwide

Happy Independence Day from the king of all Queen