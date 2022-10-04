Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Canadian music star, Tory Lanez is in the hot waters again as he’s being sued by a pregnant woman who is alleging that he ran into her car and took off.

The lady identified as Krisha, is suing Lanez alongside her husband Jesse Grullon. They are alleging that the singer sideswiped them with his green Bentley SUV vehicle in Miami during New Year’s Day 2021 and fled the scene without even checking on them.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the Grullons claimed that the incident occurred shortly after they exited a highway and stopped at a red light at the end of the off-ramp.

They also alleged that Krisha was 4 months pregnant at the time. The couple are gunning to have him sit for a deposition, which they’re requesting be conducted early in 2023. They’re also denying Tory Lanez responded to their claims in 45 days’ time; either admitting or denying each specific part of their claim.

Tory Lanez is already embroiled in a legal case in California over allegations he used a firearm to cause bodily injury to Megan Thee Stallion. He was also recently accused of beating up August Alsina in Chicago.

Confirming the lawsuit, the singer’s attorney, Andell Brown told TMZ that the couple’s filing is baseless and will be laughed out of court. He also said the claim wasn’t made to Tory Lanez’s insurance until July.

Brown says the whole thing is made up, and believes the couple simply looked up Tory’s license plate to try and nail him to the case. Their initial report they made with cops said the car was silver in color, and then changed it to say it was green in the lawsuit.

He also revealed that after the insurance claim was made, the company investigated the incident, spoke with attorneys on the other side and concluded there was no basis to the claim.