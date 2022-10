Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Toolz has disclosed that she was once at a point where she was rethinking her career because of bodyshaming.

The curvy media personality made this known on Instagram while marking National curves Day, which is today, October 12.

She went on to thank God that she didn’t give up on her career because of the bodyshamers.