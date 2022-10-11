Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 October 2022 – 60-year-old Hollywood star, Tom Cruise is set to become the first actor to shoot a movie in outer space.

The veteran has reportedly teamed up with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie pitch that involves filming in space, which was first tabled in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic halted plans.

It was also learnt that they have reached out to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) on an idea which will see the actor take a rocket up to the International Space Station.

UFEG Chairman Donna Langley said;

“I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space.

“That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom … Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting.”

Langley revealed most of the movie would be shot on earth, culminating in “the character [going] up to space to save the day”, adding she is hopeful Cruise will become “the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the space station.”

If the film gets off the ground, Cruise would be the first movie star to shoot in outer space on the International Space Station.

While the move is certainly unprecedented, it’s fair to say it’s unsurprising Cruise is setting his sights for space, with the Jerry Maguire actor renowned for his ambitious stunt work.