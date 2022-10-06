Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have each hired divorce attorneys, according to multiple reports. This could signal a possible end to their high-profile marriage.

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, and Bündchen, the Brazilian fashion fixture, have been married since early 2009 and have two children together, ages 12 and 9.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

CNN reported last month that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife, Bündchen, a fashion model, have been dealing with “marital issues,” according to a source close to the couple.

The two, who married in 2009, have been “living separately,” a source close to Bündchen told CNN in September.

Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp in August to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband returning to the field after initially retiring last winter.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told the publication. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Brady said. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”