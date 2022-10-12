Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Toke Makinwa has recalled the time she found out her ex was cheating on her and how he reacted to it.

She explained that after she caught him cheating, her ex told her that she is the wife and the other woman is only a girlfriend, then asked Toke to act appropriately.

Toke said she let him continue cheating in peace as long as she was “number 1”.

Laughing at herself as she recalled the incident, the media personality wrote: “This life is just cruise. The things we laugh about today.”

Toke was married to Maje Ayida in 2014 but they separated in 2015 after he got his girlfriend pregnant and they welcomed a son together. Their divorce was finalised in October 2017.