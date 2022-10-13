Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 13, 2022 – Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami has shocked everyone. This is after she rejected President William Ruto’s offer to chair the Welfare Committee in the National Assembly.

According to Mukami, Nyeri County deserved a better slot than the job Ruto was offering her.

She noted that the position did not match the support Ruto received in the county during the August General Election.

“I was offered the chair of the Welfare Committee. I don’t take it lightly, as I don’t think I am ready for that role.

“Nyeri deserves better, and you know Nyeri delivered, and I fought so hard,” Mukami lamented.

She alleged that Ruto had promised to offer her a role in the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), a position she claimed was given to other leaders.

“Initially, I was fighting for the Parliamentary Service Commission, and the President himself had promised me that seat.

“I was alone when fighting for that position. Everyone else was battling for the governor’s seat,” Mukami complained that there was an ill motive behind the nominations.

The Welfare Committee carters for MPs’ needs outside the Parliament. It supports members who are bereaved, afflicted by illness, or facing other personal issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.